The global white cement market was valued at $ 7,966.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 10,904.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. The residential segment accounted for nearly 47% of the global end use market share in 2017.



White cement is a construction material, which exhibits appealing, whiteness, and low energy consumption properties. This cement is often mixed with pigments to impart attractive colors to concretes and mortars, which is otherwise not feasible using ordinary gray cement. The white color of this cement is due to the raw materials used during the production process, which include iron and manganese. White cement is similar to Ordinary Portland Cement, except that fuel oil is used instead of coal with an iron oxide content below 0.4%. This iron oxide gives the white color to the cement. It serves as a key ingredient in the production of architectural and decorative concrete for use in terrazzo tiles, pavers, and pre-fabricated products such as artificial walls and tile adhesives. The rise in development in architectural and decorative construction industry is expected to boost the demand for white cement market globally.



The global white cement market is driven by rise in the adoption of white cement in construction of designer buildings, insulated buildings in countries with hot climate and future landmarks. Moreover, white cement finds extensive applications in the developing economies such as India and China, owing to high purchasing power, increase in per capita GDP, and rise in building & construction expenditure by the government. However, lower strength of white cement in comparison with other cements and higher cost are the major factors that limit the growth of the market.



The global white cement market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into white Portland cement, white masonry cement, and others. On the basis of end use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.



The major key players operating in the white cement market include Cementir Holding SPA, Çimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., JK Cement, Cemex, The Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Birla White (Ultratech), Federal White Cement, Saveh White Cement Co, Adana Cement, and Saudi White Cement Co. The other key players include Lafargeholcim, Secil, Dyckerhoff, Royal El Minya Cement, Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co., Scg, Italcementi, Rakwhitecement.Ae, Union Cement Company, Royal White Cement, and Neyeariz White Cement Company.



