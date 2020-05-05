The Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 170.97 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
May 05, 2020, 17:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the wire bonder equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 170.97 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on wire bonder equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921227/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising electronics production across the world and increase in number of OSAT vendors. In addition, rising electronics production across the world is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The wire bonder equipment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes
The wire bonder equipment market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• OSAT
• IDM
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the rising electronic content in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the wire bonder equipment market growth during the next few years. will lead to sizable demand in the market.
"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our wire bonder equipment market covers the following areas:
• Wire bonder equipment market sizing
• Wire bonder equipment market forecast
• Wire bonder equipment market industry analysis
