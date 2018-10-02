NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wired interface market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023.



The wired interface market is expected to reach 8.78 billion units by 2023 from 6.51 billion units in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023. The said market was valued at USD 17.87 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 34.72 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2018 and 2023. Wired interface technology deals with the method of transferring video or audio data among consumer electronic devices through the use of cables. Microchips and connectors are embedded in consumer electronic devices and act as a secure gateway for transferring data. In some cases, the system also acts as a power transmitting source apart from transmitting data.



Major factors driving the growth of the wired interface market include increasing use of consumer devices, such as smartphone, and increasing demand for wired interface due to its advantage of high data and power transfer capacity over wireless technology.Furthermore, with the advent of new consumer devices such as VR/AR headset and external hard disks, demand for large data packets and faster transfer may play a crucial role in delivering dedicated performance.



Thus, wired interface technologies are preferred compared to wireless connectivity solutions in consumer devices. However, factors such as declining shipment of consumer devices, such as PC and tablets, and drop in commodity prices are restraining the growth of the market.



The market for USB Type C is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023.

The market for USB Type C is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.USB Type C wired interface is a two-way rotational 24-pin connector, which was launched in 2014 and is expected to replace other USB types over the coming years.



The USB Type C is smaller in size and can be embedded with all possible devices. Thus, they are currently being adopted in compact devices such as smartphone, tablets, and wearables.



PCs and laptops are expected to hold the largest share of the wired interface market in 2018.

PCs and laptops are expected to hold the largest share of the wired interface market in 2018.Most PCs and laptops are equipped with USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderport technologies.



Demand for PCs and laptops is expected to decrease during the forecast period because of the increase in the use of smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, because of the high price of laptops, in developing economies, consumers are delaying buying new PCs/laptops, thus extending the lifecycle of existing PCs/laptops.



North America is expected to register the highest growth owing to the presence of major companies, increasing consumer spending, and growing popularity of advanced devices during the forecast period



The US offers an ideal environment for innovation, which has enabled significant advancements in the wired interface technology.Key players in the US are focusing on enhancing wired interface technologies.



Demand for smartphones and tablets has grown rapidly over the past years. Moreover, demand for high-end cars (equipped with infotainment) and drones is very high in North America.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 21%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 37% and Managers – 63%

• By Region: North America – 39%, Europe – 26%, Asia Pacific – 27%, and Rest of the World – 8%



The report includes profiles of market players such as Molex, Inc. (The US), Amphenol Corporation (The US), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (Japan), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (The US), Texas Instruments Inc. (The US), Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (The US), Rohm Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor Corporation (The US), Analog Devices Inc. (The US), Diodes Inc. (The US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (The US), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (The US), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (The US), CUI, Inc. (The US), and Yamaichi Electronics Co.,Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global wired interface market based on component type, device, and geography. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market, and value chain and market ranking analyses.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the wired interface market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for subsegments across different regions.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them the information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section studies competitor ecosystem, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, contracts, and collaborations.



