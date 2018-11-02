NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in wollastonite market to 2023 by application (polymer, ceramic, paint and coating, metallurgy, and others), by product type (natural and synthetic), by aspect ratio (high and low aspect ratio), by end use industry (automotive, building & construction, industrial, electrical and electronics, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global wollastonite market looks promising with opportunities in the polymer, ceramic, paint and coating, and metallurgy markets. The global wollastonite market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing building and construction activities and growth in automotive production.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the wollastonite industry, include growing consumption of ultrafine wollastonite and increasing application of synthetic wollastonite.



The study includes the wollastonite market size and forecast for the global wollastonite market through 2023, segmented by application, product type, aspect ratio, end use industry, and region as follows:



Wollastonite Market by Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Polymer Ceramics Paints and Coatings Metallurgy Others



Wollastonite Market by Product Type [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Natural Synthetic



Wollastonite Market by Aspect Ratio [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

High Aspect Ratio Low Aspect Ratio



Wollastonite Market by End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Automotive Building and Construction Industrial Electrical and Electronics Others



Wollastonite Market by Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany Spain Finland Asia Pacific China India Japan The Rest of the World Turkey Brazil

Some of the wollastonite companies profiled in this report include Imerys (NYCO), Wolkem, Lishu Dadingshan Wollastonite, Hulan Wollastonite, Jilin Shanwei, R.

T Vanderbilt Holding, and Nordkalk and others.



Lucintel forecasts that natural wollastonite will remain the largest product type due to the growth in polymer, ceramic, and paint and coating market. Synthetic wollastonite is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in ceramic industry.



Wollastonite usage in polymer compound applications is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for plastic in automotive interiors, exteriors, and under the hood applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in ceramic products, such as wall & floor tiles and sanitary wares in construction industry.



Some of the features of "Wollastonite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global wollastonite market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global wollastonite market size by various applications such as application, product type, aspect ratio, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global wollastonite market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of wollastonite in the global wollastonite market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of wollastonite in the global wollastonite market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global wollastonite market by application (polymer, ceramic, paint and coating, metallurgy, and others), by product type (natural and synthetic), by aspect ratio (high and low aspect ratio), by end use industry (automotive, building & construction, industrial, electrical and electronics, and others)and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the wollastonite market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the wollastonite market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this wollastonite market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the wollastonite market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the wollastonite market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this wollastonite market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this wollastonite area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this wollastonite market?



