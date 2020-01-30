NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women and the demand in contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies are the key factors driving the women's healthcare market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843075/?utm_source=PRN

The global women's healthcare market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies, growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products, and the government initiatives to curb population growth. On the other hand, the reluctance to use contraceptives is a major factor limiting the market growth.



Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market.



On the basis of drug, the women's healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28).Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market.



The increasing unit demand for prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women in the US is one of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this drug.



The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.

Based on application, the women's healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications.The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the women's healthcare market in 2018.



The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this segment. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market.



North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for women's healthcare.Growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending are some of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth of this market.



Additionally, the increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS & postmenopausal osteoporosis also propels the market growth in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (41%), Tier 2 (31%), and Tier 3 (28%)

• By Designation: C-level (33%), D-level (29%), and Others (38%)

• By Region: North America (58%), Europe (19%), Asia (14%), and the RoW (9%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Allergan (Dublin)

• Merck & Co. (US)

• Pfizer Inc. (US)

• Amgen (US)

• Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US)

• Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US)

• Mylan N.V. (US)

• Lupin (India)

• Blairex Laboratories (US)

• Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US)

• Eli Lilly And Company (US)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Johnson & Johnson (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a study of the women's healthcare market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as drug, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall women's healthcare market and its subsegments.This report will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, and gain insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also enable stakeholders to gauge the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843075/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

