The global women's intimate care products market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Women's Intimate Care Products: About this market

This women's intimate care products market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of women's intimate care products in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as pricing strategies and wider product assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global women's intimate care products market report looks at factors such as product premiumization due to product innovations and portfolio extension, growing concerns regarding hygiene, increasing participation of women in the labor force. However, the availability of counterfeit products, concerns regarding the disposal of intimate wipes, and usage of harmful chemicals in intimate care products may hamper the growth of the women's intimate care products industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834283/?utm_source=PRN



Global Women's Intimate Care Products Market: Overview

Product premiumization due to product innovations and portfolio extension

Vendors are actively focusing on improving their R&D operations owing to the growing demand for intimate care products from women and rising competition. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves from their competitors by offering women's intimate care products with different functionalities. Hence, they are continuously investing in innovative materials and technologies. Women usually look for intimate care products that have additional features such as fragrance and natural ingredients. This is driving vendors to use high-quality raw materials for their products, which is leading to product premiumization. Thus, increasing product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension will lead to the expansion of the global women's intimate care products market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Introduction of natural intimate care products

Women across the world are becoming cautious about the products that they use for intimate care and hence have started preferring products that are free from alcohol and chemicals. This is mainly due to the increasing awareness about skin issues and other health-related problems caused by synthetic intimate care products. Organic intimate care products do not have any side effects and protect the skin from fungal and bacterial infections. The demand for natural and organic products has started increasing owing to such side effects of synthetic products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global women's intimate care products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women's intimate care products manufacturers, that include CCA Industries Inc., Combe Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi, The Honey Pot Company LLC, The Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the women's intimate care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834283/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

