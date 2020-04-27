The Global Wood-plastic Composites Market is expected to grow by $ 3218.04 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the wood-plastic composites market and it is poised to grow by $ 3218.04 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on wood-plastic composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing infrastructure investments, compliance pressure, and superior properties of WPCs compared with conventional wood. In addition, the increasing infrastructure investments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wood-plastic composites market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment, geographic landscapes



The wood-plastic composites market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Polyethylene

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Polypropylene

• Other



By End-user

• Building and construction

• Automotive

• Industrial and consumer goods

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of bioplastics and recycled plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the wood-plastic composites market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our wood-plastic composites market covers the following areas:

• Wood-plastic composites market sizing

• Wood-plastic composites market forecast

• Wood-plastic composites market industry analysis



