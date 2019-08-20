NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach US$ 310.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 238.43 Mn in 2018. The wound irrigation system market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019-2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806358/?utm_source=PRN



The market for wound irrigation system is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising as increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds, rise in geriatric population.However, negligence towards the use of wound irrigation systems is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The development in the technology is expected to continue as a future trend for the market.In addition, investment in in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry owe great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Thus, it is expected that the above mentioned factors are likely to influence the wound irrigation system market during the forecast period.

Diabetes is one of the most significant global health emergencies of the 21st century.Every year rise in the diabetic population is being witnessed on a worldwide level, resulting in life-changing complications.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, the number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million, which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045.One of the major cause of amputation due to diabetes is diabetic foot.



Across the globe, approximately every 30 seconds one leg is amputated because of diabetes.

In addition, data provided by the United Nations, in 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe, that consists of 13 percent of the total population across the world.The community that is 60 years and above is growing at a rate of about 3 percent annually.



Worldwide, the number of individuals above 80 years of age is expected to triple by 2050.The population was almost 137 million in 2017, which will reach up to 425 million in 2050.



Older adults are more likely to have chronic wounds than younger people, and the effect of chronic wounds on quality of life is particularly severe in this population. Process of wound healing is extended in the aging population.

Global wound irrigation system market was segmented by product, and end user.The product segment was segmented into battery operated and manually operated wound irrigation system market.



Further market was segmented by wound type in to burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and traumatic wounds. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and wound care center.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the wound irrigation system market are World Health Organization, Ministry of Health, National Health Service, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, National Program for Prevention, Management and Rehabilitation of Burn Injuries, International Diabetes Federation, Japan Society for Surgical Wound Care and others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806358/?utm_source=PRN



About ReportLinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. ReportLinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

