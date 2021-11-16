The GlycoMark® Test is More Accurate than HbA1c and Glucose for Predicting Mortality in Diabetic and Non-Diabetic COVID-19 Patients

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. today announces the presentation of data demonstrating that the 1,5-anhydroglucitol blood test (GlycoMark®) is more accurate than commonly used diabetes tests, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose, in predicting mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with and without diabetes. The study, "1,5-anhydroglucitol is an Independent Predictor of Mortality in Patients with COVID-19," was presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions conference.

The study, conducted at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, showed that the GlycoMark® test had 76% mortality accuracy (AUC) compared to the accuracy for HbA1c and fasting glucose of 51% and 60%, respectively. Interestingly, the accuracy of GlycoMark® was higher in patients without diabetes (79%) than in patients with diabetes (73%). An algorithm, which included age, BMI, and GlycoMark® had an accuracy for prediction of mortality of 89%.

"We were pleased to find that the GlycoMark® test identified mortality with high accuracy in COVID-19 patients, said Paul Gurbel, MD, a cardiologist at the The LifeBridge Health Cardiovascular Institute and lead investigator of the trial. GlycoMark® may have utility in triaging COVID-19 patients in the hospital setting at higher risk of severity and mortality. This may be especially important in COVID-19 non-diabetic patients who may develop new-onset diabetes, which brings higher risks of severe disease and death."

This study follows a previously reported study presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 2021 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions, which showed that GlycoMark® was an effective marker of stress hyperglycemia and severity in COVID-19 patients, particularly in patients without diabetes. The study was conducted at Hospital Universitario Cruces in Bilbao, Spain.

About Precision Diabetes, Inc. and GlycoMark®

The GlycoMark® test is an FDA-cleared and CE-Marked blood test specific to detecting recent hyperglycemia and glycemic variabilities. Over 1,300 studies and abstracts in the scientific and medical journals describe the GlycoMark® test.

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes by using novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. Precision Diabetes is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark® test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. GlycoMark® is manufactured by Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jacqueline Madejczyk

Precision Diabetes, Inc.

19-480-0754

[email protected]

SOURCE Precision Diabetes, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.precisiondiabetesinc.com

