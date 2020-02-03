The GO Group Says to Chill Out at These Winter Festivals

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't hibernate this winter! GO Group's travel experts recommend you embrace the weather and check out these events!

Celebrating its 107th year, the Steamboat Winter Carnival, Feb. 5 – 29, is the oldest, continuously running winter festival west of the Mississippi, where guests can watch and partake in a variety of ski and sledding events. The carnival also includes after-dark events including bonfires, live music, a costume party, and the famed Night Extravaganza featuring fireworks and an illuminated exhibition of stunt skiing. Access requires purchase of a $10 button, although additional reservations and tickets may be required for some events. Proceeds support the carnival and athletes of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Can't wait for summer festival season, music fans? Head to the Big Turn Music Festival in Red Wing, Minnesota, Feb 21-22. Located just an hour outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul this two night festival features 203 bands playing at 23 venues across the city. This event is a celebration of music, crossing genres and styles to highlight popular and up-and-coming artists from around Minnesota and the Midwest. Tickets are $75 for a two-day pass or $40 for a single day ticket.

Salt Lake City is hosting the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships and to celebrate the Utah Olympic Oval is hosting a weekend-long winter carnival Feb. 14-16. Check out the speed skating events, live music, food trucks, beer garden, axe throwing, and a mechanical bull. Kids can also enjoy a petting zoo, video game truck, and face painting. Admission is free for all visitors!

Portland's Willamette Light Brigade will host its fifth annual Winter Lights Festival, February 6-8. This free family-friendly event is a collaboration of local artists, businesses, and community groups and includes nearly 200 illuminated art installations, pyrotechnics, live performances, and educational programs spread across the city and Portland State University. Special stops include a unique pop-up "glow bar," live music and dancing, an illuminated bike ride, and the annual lantern parade.

Bloor-Yorkville in Toronto is hosting its annual Ice Fest, Feb. 8-9. This year's theme is "The Awesome 80's" and will feature over 70,000 pounds of ice carved into sculptures inspired by the film, music, and pop culture of this most excellent decade. Watch live ice-sculpting demonstrations and vote for which artist will be named the year's ice sculpting championship. Located in the premier cultural district of the city this annual event also features DJ performances, an ice fest scavenger hunt as well as access to the best bar and restaurant scene in the city.

