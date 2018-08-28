The Goddard School Introduces New Educational Advisory Board Member

The valuable information the EAB provides helps The Goddard School maintain its best-in-industry, play-based F.L.EX.® Learning Program ( F un L earning Ex perience) as the science of learning advances. As a member of the EAB, Dr. Hadani will enhance the EAB's contributions with research on creative thinking and child development.

A well-respected researcher, Dr. Hadani holds a doctorate in developmental psychology from Stanford University and has more than 20 years of experience in cognitive, social and emotional research. Her experience includes conducting research with parents and children to develop products for toy retailers like Hasbro, Apple, Leapfrog and LEGO. Currently, Dr. Hadani is the director of research for the Center of Childhood Creativity (CCC), where she guides program and curriculum development for the CCC's museum partner, the Bay Area Discovery Museum, and the museum's on-site preschool. She is the lead author of parent- and teacher-facing publications on creative thinking and child development, including the CCC's white papers Inspiring a Generation to Create, Reimagining School Readiness and The Roots of STEM Success.

"It is imperative that we continue to develop new and creative ways to teach children within the STEAM fields," said Dr. Hadani. "As technology is ever evolving, our teaching must also further incorporate technology and playful learning into the curriculum, as this will benefit children's overall school readiness and the ways in which they learn in the future."

"The EAB provides tremendous support to ensure that The Goddard School preschools provide the highest-quality education to prepare children for success in school and in life," said Dr. Craig Bach, vice president of education for GSI. "We look forward to having Dr. Hadani join our team of educators, researchers and experts as they continue to advance our unique play-based curriculum."

For more information on The Goddard School and its EAB, please visit https://www.goddardschool.com/educators/educational-advisory-board.

CONTACT



Brandy Shuman / Elizabeth Duggan



bshuman@konnectagency.com



eduggan@konnectagency.com

SOURCE Goddard Systems, Inc.