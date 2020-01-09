'The Golden Pear Awards', America's First-Ever, Presented By Love And Matchmaking, Honors Hollywood's Best, Worst And Unlikely Couplings

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Love And Matchmaking , a full-service matchmaking and "everything love" company, announces the first-ever 'The Golden Pear Awards' honoring Hollywood's most noteworthy couplings and pop culture love trends of 2019. Presented by Destin Pfaff and Rachel Federoff, known and loved for their work on Bravo's The Millionaire Matchmaker, and founders of Love And Matchmaking, The Golden Pear Awards is a comprehensive list of 21 awards highlighting Hollywood's most memorable relationships, ranking everything from the "Pear-fect Pears" (Best Celebrity Couple), and "Most Powerful Pears" to the most "Rotten Pearing". In addition to the celebrity couple-focused honorees, The Golden Pear Awards recognizes other love categories, such as best love song, best love podcast, and peariest TV/film moment among others.

This year's nominees and winners were selected by top relationship experts from across the country highlighting pop culture trends in dating and love from 2019. Some of the highlighted categories and winners include:

PEAR-FECT PEARS (Best Couple) - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

and ROTTEN PEARING - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

and MOST POWERFUL PEAR (Power Couple of 2019) - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

and JUICIEST PEARINGS (Sexiest Couple) - Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

and PEARIEST TV/FILM MOMENT - Schitt's Creek: Patrick proposes to David

MOST SURPRISING UNPEARING - Colin Firth and Livia Firth

and BEST LOVE SONG - Cuz I Love You by Lizzo

- Cuz I Love You by Lizzo ROTTEN ROMANTIC FEUD OR BREAKUP - Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Full list of categories, nominees and winners can be found at: https://loveandmatchmaking.com/golden-pear-awards

"With over two decades of combined experience helping the financially elite and socially awkward find love in Hollywood and beyond, Rachel and I have heard and seen it all," said Love And Matchmaking's Destin Pfaff. "With the help of our expert peers, we wanted to create a comprehensive yet playful list acknowledging relationship trends in Hollywood. This award is definitely one people can sink their teeth into!"

Pfaff and Federoff have a unique understanding of love trends and relationships. For more than six seasons, the duo co-starred on Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker. With their newest venture, Love And Matchmaking, the couple have expanded their efforts to assist individuals of all ages, gender/sex identities and income brackets reach their relationship goals through their company.

For a full list of 2019 Golden Pear Awards winners and nominees or to learn more about Love And Matchmaking, please visit https://LoveAndMatchmaking.com

