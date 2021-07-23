The Golden Trailer Awards Announces Winners of the 21st Annual Awards Show

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Trailer Awards (GTA) announced the winners of the 21st annual awards ceremony last night from Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) in Greenville, Tennessee. The ceremony ran from 7-9pm EDT and the streaming version can be viewed at Goldentrailer.com.

The GTAs recognize the best trailers and marketing for movies and tv/streaming series along with the talented professionals who create the work. The 21st annual awards show was dedicated in appreciation of all the medical professionals, first responders and frontline workers who kept our country functioning throughout Covid's economic shutdown. Due to the pandemic, this year's wider than usual eligibility window allowed for content created between April 2019--April 2021 to be considered for the awards.

This year's show was hosted by Tennessee's own Leanne Morgan, who has just embarked on headlining her own 100 city comedy tour, selling out venues across the country. Morgan said, "This beautiful event is particularly special because of the incredible talent of everyone involved— those who created the trailers that were honored, and the team who produced the awards as well."

Presenters included Josh Black, Nashville-based stand up comedian, and Jesslee, rising country-pop music artist from NBC's The Voice, with actor and comedian Neal Reddy from Netflix's Queer Eye rounding out the line up.

GTA co-founder Monica Brady said, "Congratulations to all of this years' honorees and nominees, the talent we continue to see each year is unparalleled and we're grateful for everyone who came out in support of the heroes in healthcare, food service, transportation, emergency services, and more who went to work (while we worked from home) and kept us all going."

The jury consisted of top-level directors, producers, actors, writers, executives and advertising creatives. This year's winners are:

BEST OF SHOW

A Quiet Place: Part II "Keep Listening", Paramount Pictures, Create

Best Action

1917, Universal Pictures, Motive

Best Animation/Family

Soul "Chicken Soup", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best Comedy

Palm Springs "Loop", Hulu, ZEALOT

Best Documentary

The Painter and the Thief, NEON, JUMP CUT

Best Drama

Queen & Slim, "Revolution", Universal, Wild Card

Best Fantasy Adventure

Black Widow - "Control", Disney / Marvel, MOCEAN

Best Horror

A Quiet Place: Part II "Keep Listening", Paramount Pictures, Create

Best Independent Trailer

Uncut Gems "Bet on This", A24, GrandSon

Best Music

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom "Attention", Netflix, GrandSon

Best Thriller

Joker "Open Mic", WARNER BROS., JAX

Best Video Game Trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, "Cinematic World Premiere Trailer", Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Golden Fleece

Capone "Gangster", Vertical Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Most Original Trailer

Cherry "Memory", Apple TV+, Rogue Planet

Best Summer 2021 Blockbuster Trailer

F9, "Path", Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Teaser

JoJo Rabbit Teaser, Searchlight Pictures, Motive

For more information, please visit: https://goldentrailer.com/

Media Contact

Joy Yang

[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Trailer Awards

Related Links

http://goldentrailer.com/

