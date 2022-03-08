The Good Housekeeping Institute Presents Eggland's Best with Nutritionist Approved Emblem

The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem was created to help consumers lead healthier lives by empowering them to make informed food choices. This emblem provides a solution for those who aim to lead a healthier lifestyle.

"The Good Housekeeping Institute aims to maximize consumers' overall health and wellbeing by providing trustworthy, evidence-based nutrition content and recommendations that will allow for smarter shopping choices," said Registered Dietitian Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, Deputy Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab. "Further testing proved that Eggland's Best eggs contain higher levels of nutrients compared to ordinary eggs, such as double the Omega-3 fatty acids and six times more Vitamin D which help promote optimal health."

The products are carefully selected based on practicality and allow consumers to shop with the tried-and-tested confidence from the Good Housekeeping brand in the food space. The Nutrition Lab assesses food products based on strict nutritional criteria as well as taste, simplicity, convenience, and transparency.

"At Eggland's Best, our goal is to provide shoppers with the only egg that offers superior taste, freshness, and nutrition, "said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are truly thrilled that our superior nutrition has been verified by The Good Housekeeping Institute and are proud to provide the highest quality egg for consumers."

Eggland's Best hens are fed a proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E.

"While shopping, consumers can use helpful tools such as The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem to ensure they're buying the most trusted, nutritious options," said Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. "Eggs are extremely versatile and easy to add to any meal, however, only Eggland's Best eggs contain more essential nutrients to fuel you and your family.

In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 137 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 53+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 157.4 million readers and site visitors each month — 60% of all millennials and 52% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (11-21/F21). The company publishes nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.

SOURCE Eggland's Best