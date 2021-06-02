The Good ISIS - NEW INFO & ANALYSIS - Iran Nuclear Program & IAEA Report on Iran, Upcoming IAEA Board of Governors Meeting

Albright answers Q's on Iran nuke program, new IAEA report & his new book: Iran's Perilous Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons.

When: Thursday, June 3, 2021

10 AM EST –Albright Briefing // 10:30 AM– Expert Panel Discussion

Where: Zoom – Get link to Press Briefing & Panel Discussion

Albright will discuss and be available to answer questions on Iran's past and current nuclear weapons capabilities and recent IAEA reports on Iran's nuclear advances, safeguards issues, and continued stonewalling of inspectors. He will shed light on statements made by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi that Iran must come clear on its past undeclared nuclear work before prior to any agreement on the 2015 JCPOA, saying the two issues are "inextricably" linked; the meaning of undeclared nuclear material; and secret nuclear weapons related sites recently unveiled.

The briefing will be followed by an expert panel discussion.

Albright's new and timely book (written with Sarah Burkhard and the Good ISIS Team) is the most extensive ever produced on Iran's decades-long pursuit of atomic weapons. Their story starts during the dark days of the Iran/Iraq war when the Islamic Republic decided to build the ultimate weapon. It follows Iran's crash nuclear weapons program in the early 2000s and its subsequent persistent efforts to become a nuclear weapons power. The authors from the Institute for Science and International Security had unparalleled access to Iran's Atomic Archive – a vast trove of documents stolen by Israeli spies from a government warehouse in 2018.

Read the related Washington Post exclusive and Wall Street Journal editorial.

INFO: Iran nuke sites Unknown Prior to the Nuclear Archive Seizure & Sill Not Inspected

KEY Highlights from Iran's Perilous Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons, released 5/17/21:

1) The Amad Plan, the codename of Iran's crash nuclear weapons program in the early 2000s, was far larger and made much more progress than previously known.

2) About half of the Amad sites were unknown by Western intelligence and the IAEA until after the seizure of the Nuclear Archive.

3) Under international pressure, fearful of military attack, the Amad Plan was driven to downsize and deeper secrecy. However, Iran's decision to halt the Amad Plan merely served as a tactical retreat, not an abandonment of its nuclear weapons ambitions or activities.

4) Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, until his murder in December 2020, was the undisputed leader of Iran's nuclear weapons program. He was the Leslie Groves of Iran's nuclear weapons program, a person who brought great managerial skills and political clout to the task of shepherding the various pieces and talents of Iran nuclear weapons efforts.

5) Fakhrizadeh was the third of five key leaders of the Amad Plan and its continuation who have died violent deaths. The two others narrowly escaped death.

6) Today, Iran does not appear to have a program focused on the actual building of nuclear weapons. At best, its intentions remain unclear. But it does appear to have a program to be prepared to make nuclear weapons and to do so on short order.

7) The Islamic State remains on the brink of becoming a nuclear weapons power; its nuclear material production capabilities stronger than ever, its weaponization capabilities lurking under the surface. Iran is today able to build nuclear weapons faster than in 2003.

