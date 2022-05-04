The Good Life Bahamas Adds of Six Luxury Rentals

MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Life Bahamas announced the addition of six luxury rental properties to their portfolio of exquisite island rental homes in the Bahamas. All properties are waterfront with private docks to allow visitors to maximize their on-water experience in the Exumas, known for its crystal clear water highlighted by uncrowded beaches, and sandbars where visitors often find themselves as the only people around.

Aqua Sound: Nestled in a lush, tropical setting with a private beach, pool, and boat dock, facing the crystal clear waters of Master Harbour.

Ballymena: Exactly what you imagine in a tropical vacation home. From its serene location on the shores of Moriah Harbour Cay National Park to its island-style architecture and lush, tropical landscaping, elegant living spaces, a private beach, a spa, and private pool, it checks all the boxes.

Casa Bella: Situated on a private beach facing the, pristine, and protected waters of Moriah Harbour Cay National Park featuring amazing views from a private deck, pool, and marina with dock and boat rental on-site.

Calypso Hill: Comprised of 3 detached buildings located at the top of a fourteen-acre waterfront estate with a private beach and marina and spectacular views of Moriah Harbour.

Marina House: Situated on half an acre at the edge of a private marina, only steps from the beach with a private pool and boat slip with rentals on site. This Bahamian architecturally inspired home boasts 6 ensuite bedrooms and generous outdoor living spaces.

Peeps Cottage: An intimate, oceanfront island-style cottage with two master suites located directly on the shore of Moriah Harbour Cay National Park's calm, clear, and protected waters.

"The addition of these properties allows us to provide exceptional homes for visitors and offer a truly authentic experience. We are excited to be able to offer these exquisite Bahamian properties to our existing and new clientele as our demand for rentals continues to increase. These houses align with our core values which include genuinely sharing what living The Good Life in The Bahamas is all about," stated Owner/Broker and co-founder Peter Whitehead.

"We at The Good Life know and appreciate that many well-known Bahamian attractions like Exuma's swimming pigs and mega-resorts like Atlantis and Baha Mar, but we thrive on highlighting the hidden gems and offering unique, sustainable tourism options that make a direct impact on the local economy," he continued.

Since 2010, the company has prided itself in providing an authentic island experience to visitors not only by way of spectacular rental properties but also the highest standard of concierge services for each visitor's stay. The company provides both real estate brokerage services and luxury vacation rentals throughout the Bahamas.

