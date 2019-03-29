The Goonies are back on the big screen at Regal

"Goonies never say die! That's why we're so excited to bring back Steven Spielberg's iconic movie for the first time in theatres since it's been digitally remastered," said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. "This movie was made for the big screen and we look forward to welcoming guests back to Regal for this cult classic. We are also excited to reward our loyal Regal Crown Club members with a special ticket price and concession offer."

This comedic adventure, produced by Steven Spielberg, has become a classic favorite for movie lovers and was among 1985's top 10 highest-grossing films. Tickets are on sale now, beginning Friday, March 29. For details about this exclusive movie event and a list of participating Regal theatres, visit our website.

Through the Regal Crown Club, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Free program membership is on the Regal mobile app and at www.myregal.com. Moviegoers can also stay up-to-date with Regal and theatre happenings through the Regal Facebook page and Regal mobile app. Moviegoers can program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,210 screens in 550 theatres in 43 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan as of February 28, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie! Additional information is available on Regal's website at www.REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

Regal, Vice President of Communications

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal

Related Links

http://www.REGmovies.com

