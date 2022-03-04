The Governors Center Now Accepting Online Reservations

CONCORD, N.H., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governors Center, a premier venue in Concord, New Hampshire for office and conference center rentals, event hosting, and much more, has announced that reservations can now be made online.

Dave Pelletier of The Governors Center has said, "The Governors Center is a special place with a rich history right in the heart of downtown Concord. We are very much looking forward to offering the community a unique selection of amenities and services that can now be reserved online."

The Governors Center Welcome Area

The Governors Center provides services such as access to an Elite Golf Simulator and unique Putting Simulator, professional space rentals, and a venue for hosting events and receptions.

Matthew Miller, the Events Coordinator at The Governors Center, says "We're really excited about taking reservations online. It makes everything so much easier for our clients."

The Governors Center also offers a series of membership packages for clients. These packages include exclusive access to facility features, discounted services, and more. Options are available for individuals as well as corporate clients.

The Governors Center is the newly renovated Governor Frank West Rollins House, a historic house built in 1890 for Frank West Rollins, a politician and eventual governor of New Hampshire.



To learn more about The Governors Center in Concord, NH, visit the website here:

https://thegovernorscenter.com

