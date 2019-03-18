The GovLEADer Series Brings Together Industry Leaders and Technology Titans in the DC Metro Area for its First-Ever Small Business Summit Aimed at Bridging the Gap Between Small Businesses and Contracting Opportunities

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEAD Program is proud to partner with Government Business Solutions, The HUBZone Contractors National Council, and GovContractPros to bring the GovLEADer Series (GLS) to the Washington D.C. Metro Area on Thursday, March 21st at the Silver Spring Civic Building. The LEAD Program was created to provide small business owners with the tools and resources to grow their companies in the U.S. and abroad..

GovLEADer Series: DC (GLSDC) Small Business Summit will deliver a path towards success to small businesses looking to break into and expand through government contracting

The LEAD Program and its elite sponsors Verizon and Axxum Technologies will bring together dozens of state, local, and federal agencies and large prime corporations; as well as industry powerhouses such as Amazon AWS and Bloomberg Government to deliver an impactful day full of information, resources, and dynamic networking opportunities for any small business looking to expand in the government contracting space.

The GovLEADer Series: DC Small Business Summit will take place Thursday, March 21st from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Silver Spring Civic Building (1 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, MD. 20910) and will feature interactive sessions, keynote speakers from the U.S. Small Business Administration and panel discussions composed of government contracting experts, federal agency officials, and technology titans. GLSDC also brings over 40 Local, State, and Federal Agencies and primes to the table to meet with small-businesses ready to grow with contracting opportunities. GLSDC will feature workshops covering topics such as how to Leverage Your Small Business to Win Contracts, How to Navigate the Contracting Landscape with Federal Agencies, and Growing Your Small Business with Technology Leaders.

Small Businesses interested in increasing their bottom line through contracting partnerships with corporations, agencies, and tech giants can take advantage of the GovLEADer Series. With events taking place around the country including D.C., Miami, and Atlanta, this series of events is geared towards connecting "High Impact" small businesses with public and private sector entities to deliver exceptional performance, surpass business goals, and bolster the economy.

"After countless years of helping small businesses thrive in this lucrative space and successfully kicking off our series of events in Miami last year, we knew Washington DC was the perfect place for our first ever Small Business Summit. As LEAD Chairperson, I am thrilled to share this opportunity with businesses everywhere. We are excited to bring this one of a kind event to the DC Metro Area. The GovLEADer Series: DC Small Business Summit will provide the platform to show small businesses the best ways to start and grow through government contracting and become GovLEADers!" said Lourdes Martin-Rosa, Chairperson for The LEAD Program.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with companies experienced in government contracting as well as schedule LEAD Connection matchmaking sessions for buyer/seller meetings aimed at promoting capacity building and small business growth.

