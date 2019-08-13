NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global GPS Tracker Market: About this market

This GPS tracker market analysis considers sales from segments including logistics and transportation, construction and mining, government, and oil and gas. Our analysis also considers the sales of GPS tracker in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the logistics and transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for fleet management in logistics will play a significant role in the logistics and transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our GPS tracker market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for fleet management system, growing investment in satellite deployment, and growing investment in the LTE network. However, the growing demand for OBD dongles, connectivity issues with GPS trackers, and security issues related to fleet management system may hamper the growth of the positioning system (GPS) tracker industry over the forecast period. Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804144/?utm_source=PRN

GPS Tracker Market: Overview

Increasing demand for fleet management system

Industries, including oil and gas, courier, construction, and others rely on fleet management systems to improve their fleet productivity. The implementation of fleet management systems involves the integration of GPS trackers to record the data. This need for GPS trackers will lead to the expansion of the GPS tracker market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for advanced GPS trackers

The adoption of advanced GPS trackers is increasing in cargo containers, commercial vehicles, and fleet management. This enhances operational efficiency and return on investment. Such benefits of using GPS trackers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the GPS tracker market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading positioning system (GPS) tracker manufacturers, that include CalAmp Corp., Geotab Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., and Sierra Wireless Inc. Also, the positioning system (GPS) tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804144/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

