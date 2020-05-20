The Gracie Awards Honor BYUradio Host Julie Rose

"Top of Mind with Julie Rose" was created to provide listeners smart, informative, unflinching discussions that go beyond mere headlines and sound bites. Over the years, it has conducted over 10,000 interviews with experts on a range of topics: world events, U.S. politics, social issues, health, education, history, science and entertainment.

"Five years ago, BYUradio saw a gap in public affairs talk radio and decided to dive in with live, in-depth conversations on topics that matter in a listener's life, all without telling them what or how to think," said Julie Rose. "I am thrilled that the show has resonated, and it's only been possible with the dedicated team behind me that delivers two hours of engaging programming for our listeners every weekday. "It's a profound honor to not only be recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, but to also be in the company of other amazing women in media who have been acknowledged for their work by the Gracie Awards over the years"

Rose has been recognized in the category of Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market. A winner of multiple prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards, Julie Rose is a seasoned broadcast journalist and interviewer. Prior to joining BYU Radio, Rose worked as a reporter at WFAE Charlotte and produced spots and feature news stories for NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

The Alliance for Women in Media was formed in 1951, originally as American Women in Radio and Television. Nearly 25 years later, the annual award program was created with the aim to recognize individuals in media who reflected the changing roles, issues and concerns of women. This year marks the organization's 45th anniversary of the Gracie Awards.

In addition to the Gracie Awards recognition for Julie Rose, BYUradio has also been recently selected as a Peabody Awards nominee and Webby Awards honoree for its scripted series "Treasure Island 2020."

