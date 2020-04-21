The Graide Network Launches Administrator Dashboard to Help K-12 Districts Bounce Back Stronger

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When students return to the classroom next fall, schools must work to overcome the lasting impacts of extended closures, chief among them lost learning time. The Graide Network's new administrator dashboard will help K-12 districts rise to the challenge and be ready to meet the needs of every student.

Pandemic aside, recent polls and surveys show that parents, teachers, and school administrators agree that teaching students how to write is a core responsibility of K-12 education. Yet, the latest nation's report card shows that just 27% of high school seniors are proficient in writing.

The Graide Network has observed four primary barriers to effective writing instruction that almost every school struggles with: teacher time, unconscious bias, alignment, and accountability. School closures resulting from the global health crisis have exacerbated these structural challenges, exposing an urgent need for a new way forward.

To overcome these barriers and better prepare for next year, The Graide Network has launched an administrator dashboard. This tool helps schools and districts successfully implement a rigorous writing plan, ensuring teachers are supported, aligned, and data-driven and students have the personalized feedback and individual support they need to grow.

Features of the new dashboard include:

An aligned writing plan . Map out common writing goals, prompts, rubrics, and benchmarks to ensure rigorous writing instruction and high-quality feedback are happening with fidelity.

. Map out common writing goals, prompts, rubrics, and benchmarks to ensure rigorous writing instruction and high-quality feedback are happening with fidelity. Real-time, robust student writing data . Access real-time, objective scores and qualitative feedback to assess performance trends, draw insights, and measure progress during the school year.

. Access real-time, objective scores and qualitative feedback to assess performance trends, draw insights, and measure progress during the school year. Tracking and accountability . Monitor teacher usage, view assignments, and feel confident every classroom is on track.

. Monitor teacher usage, view assignments, and feel confident every classroom is on track. Equity and access. Provide every student - with and without laptop access, in classroom or remote - with more opportunities for writing, high-quality feedback, and individual support.

K-12 administrators are tasked with a more challenging job than ever as they navigate the global health crisis and plan for what is sure to be a critically important rebuilding year. Visit https://www.thegraidenetwork.com/admin-dashboard to learn more.

About The Graide Network

The Graide Network is building better writers through its online platform of feedback and grading support to K-12 schools.

