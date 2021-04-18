The Grand Celebration in Changjiang, Hainan Province to Welcome the Chinese Traditional Festival of Sanyuesan

According to the Changjiang Media Convergence Centre, on April 15 to 16, Changjiang Li Autonomous County also held the Li and Miao original ecological folk song antiphon, Li brocade and Miao embroidery skill competition, ethnic bonfire night, Wangxia Township - Li Hua Li tourism experience, pottery experience, etc.

The annual "Sanyuesan" is a cultural custom handed down for thousands of years by the Li and Miao people in Hainan which is a traditional festival for them to mourn their ancestors, celebrate the new birth, praise life, eulogize heroes and pursue love among young men and women.



Changjiang Li Autonomous County, as the main venue of 2021 Hainan Li and Miao traditional festival "Sanyuesan" celebration activities, held interesting sports on April 14, park entertainment, hitting coconut with stick and other ethnic minority traditional sports, attracting a large number of tourists to enjoy with cheering.



Changjiang is famous for its beautiful natural scenery and unique culture of ethnic minorities in Hainan. In Changjiang, you can not only enjoy Changjiang Qiong Opera, Li folk songs and the unique local culcure -- village songs, but also visit the 205 scenic spots. Among them, Changjiang Rainbowstone Bay and Bawangling Natural Reserve are listed in the 17 key scenic spots in Hainan. In addition, there are the Qiantie Cave, a human site of 20,000 years ago, the Boat House Tribe in Hongshui Village of Wangxia Township, the Emperor Cave, the Temple of King Junling, the Ancient City of Changhua, etc.



Caption: People of Changjiang are celebrating Traditional Festival of Sanyuesan



SOURCE Changjiang Media Convergence Centre