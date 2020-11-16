The Grand Launch of the Eclectic Connoisseur November 16th, 2020

VICTORIA, B.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eclectic Connoisseur is proud to announce to the world we are officially open for business. We are a brand ambassador, one-stop on-line shop to purchase all things Gourmet related; ranging from the world's finest premium meats, select seafoods, artisanal cheeses, international wines, craft beers, cigars, whiskies, grocery & food delivery services… and so much more!

"I believe the Eclectic Connoisseur is a COVID-19 success story in the making. The global pandemic has had a personal effect on everyone the world over & like many others I lost my ability to financially support my family.

Thankfully, the Canadian Government responded with easy access loans that allowed me to reinvent myself and form a new business model to meet the needs of people having to adjust to this new normal.

I proudly acknowledge the funding assistance from CEBA, Western Diversification, ICTC WIL Digital & Innovative BC because without their help this culinary crusade we are launching would not have been possible!"

Drew A Farion

Founder & Epicurean Ambassador

The Eclectic Connoisseur Story : The Eclectic Connoisseur is a team of brand ambassadors that all possess an epicurean passion for helping people interested in adding more gourmet life to their lifestyle. We believe that many of life's most memorable moments start in a kitchen and finish somewhere at a dining room table. Our ethos is that you cannot put a price on enjoying the finer things in life with your family and friends… because when it comes done to it…these moments are MASTERCARD… simply PRICELESS!

Let's Get this Party Started…. Today!!!

Drew A Farion

250 472-1935

[email protected]

www.eclecticconnoisseur.com

