The Great State of Maine Air Show Announces Blue Angels Return in 2020!

As one of only 32 cities in North America to host the Team, Brunswick will be the first New England show on the Blue Angels' schedule since 2017 and it will be their only New England appearance in the 2020 season. As the most popular outdoor event in the state for Maine, it serves as a major tourist attraction to the area. In 2017, 50% of attendees were from out of state.

"Our team is honored to welcome back the Blue Angels to Brunswick for another spectacular show," said Jim Breen, President of the Air Show Network. "In addition to entertaining local spectators, we are thrilled by the tremendous tourism boost that it creates for the area."

"We are very proud to host another Great State of Maine Air Show at Brunswick Executive Airport, the preeminent aviation event in Northern New England. This will be a special show in 2020, as it has been designated an event for Maine's Bicentennial celebrations," says Steve Levesque, Executive Director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority

VIP, Premium and General Admission Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 18th at 9:00 AM ET. Additional Air Show performers will be announced in spring of 2020.

