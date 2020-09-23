The Greater Women's Business Council Announces Region's 2020 TOP Corporations Committed to Advancing Women-Owned Businesses

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC), one of the largest providers of certification and development resources for women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, today announced 11 corporations selected as its 2020 TOP Corporations of the Year.

These corporate partners, who have demonstrated a passion for inspiring, engaging, empowering and furthering the success of women-owned businesses, were recognized at a virtual event today.

GWBC's 2020 TOP Corporations of the Year for Women's Business Enterprises are:

Accenture

AT&T

Bank of America

BMW Manufacturing Co.

Delta Air Lines

Georgia Power

Grady Health System

McKesson Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

Truist Financial Corporation

UPS

"While this has been a year of challenges and uncertainty for many, these corporate partners have continued to step up and represent best in class innovators in supplier diversity and procurement," said Roz Lewis, president & CEO of GWBC. "We're grateful for their continued support for all they do to empower women-owned businesses."

Dr. Bertice Berry, Ph.D., served as keynote speaker at the TOP Corporations Awards event. Dr. Berry is a best-selling author and award-winning lecturer. She has been named Comedian of The Year, Lecturer of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, and has created a niche as both a gifted speaker with a comic edge and a comic with a serious message. She has published 11 best-selling books and has won numerous awards and accolades for both her writing and presentations.

"We'd like to thank Dr. Berry for her inspirational contribution to today's event and give special thanks to Accenture for supporting our virtual event with their technology expertise. Our guests received a special gift to celebrate with us and thank you to both UPS and Tracey West Irresistible Pound Cakes for providing delivery and a tasty treat to all our TOP Corporation virtual attendees," added Lewis.

GWBC partners with dozens of major companies who are committed to providing a sustainable foundation to bring education, training and the standardization of national certification to women businesses in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The power of these partnerships can be seen through the numbers: GWBC's constituency is comprised of more than 1,000 certified WBEs that staff more than 51,000 employees and generate more than $9.6 billion in revenue.

GWBC's TOP Corporations of the Year Awards is unique in that each corporate honoree's award is presented through a real-world testimony of a WBE partner whose business has been directly impacted by their support. Judged by a panel of WBEs, criteria for the GWBC TOP Corporations of the Year awards include corporations that are members of the organization; have a dedicated supplier diversity program serving Georgia and the Carolinas; meet and exceed spend goals with WBEs; and actively participate in educational and development activities with WBEs in the region.

WBEs who presented at this year's TOP Corporations Awards are: Expedite Technology Solutions for Accenture, ASAP Solutions Group & WeFresh for AT&T, Niche Marketing for Bank of America, Signatures Company for BMW Manufacturing Co., iSuccess Consulting for Delta Air Lines, Colliers Facility Solutions for Georgia Power, Edge Solutions for Grady Health System, Primus Software Corporation for McKesson Corporation, Leapley Construction Group of ATL for The Coca-Cola Company, Corporate Environments of GA for Truist Financial Corporation, and HLMF Logistics for UPS.

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.

The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a nonprofit organization providing nationally-recognized certification through Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of over 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with an office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.org .

