The Greatest Pillow Ever Invented Is Now A Face Mask

Comfort-fitting Ear Bands: Engineered with specialized machines in its US-based factory and made with the same Hyper-Elastic Polymer® material used in Purple's award-winning Purple Grid™, these temperature-neutral gel bands stretch up to 400% without losing shape. They also reduce the ear fatigue and discomfort typical face masks create.

Triple-layered Protection: Fitted with moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh—the same material used in Purple's bestselling Purple® Pillows—and a 100% cotton filter to reduce particulate transmissions, they are amazingly comfortable for hours at a time.

Fitted with moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh—the same material used in Purple's bestselling Purple® Pillows—and a 100% cotton filter to reduce particulate transmissions, they are amazingly comfortable for hours at a time. Reusable and Machine Washable Fabric: Washed in cold water with mild detergent, reuse as many times as necessary for total peace of mind.

Washed in cold water with mild detergent, reuse as many times as necessary for total peace of mind. Various Size Offerings: Suited for both adults and children, three sizes are available—kids, S/M, and L/XL—to ensure the right fit.

"Purple's mission is to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions, and we are doing everything we can to make it easier for everyone to be safer during this pandemic. I'm incredibly proud of how our team came together and quickly designed a one-of-a-kind face mask that allows anyone to take comfort everywhere they go," said Joe Megibow, Purple's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to providing the mask for sale, the safety and welfare of Purple's nearly 1,000 employees continues to be top priority and we are thrilled to be able to provide Purple Face Masks for each of them."

As a manufacturer, Purple was able to pivot its innovation and production expertise to accommodate the needs of this unprecedented time. Within a matter of weeks, Purple completed the design, sourcing and fabrication of the Purple Face Mask in order to meet the needs of customers looking to keep themselves and their families safe.

Purple remains dedicated to giving back to those most impacted by COVID-19 and is a proud member of the Brands x Better Coalition. Through this partnership, Purple committed 10% of net proceeds from all purchases April 13 – 30, raising over $250,000, to manufacture and donate 1,000 emergency relief mattresses in cooperation with Relief Bed International, which are currently being donated to care facilities in need nationwide.

For full details on the Purple's relief efforts and to purchase your own Purple Face Mask, visit Purple.com/give-comfort or connect with Purple on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube or Pinterest .

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

