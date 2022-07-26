COASTAL MISSISSIPPI, Miss., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, the 4th of July signifies that summer is halfway gone, but Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast is giving visitors a reason to feel the excitement of the season like it's just beginning with an extended and curated list of summer experiences! From waterfront activities and wellness to new eateries and secret gems waiting to be discovered, residents and travelers alike can still experience their GOAT (Greatest-Of-All-Time) vacation during summer 2022.

The Greatest Summer Vacation Still Awaits in Coastal Mississippi.

Coastal Mississippi has identified more than 20 points of interest, including 14 new offerings, for travelers to add to their summer 2022 bucket list. The second half of summer still allows ample time for families or friends to enjoy the diverse offerings throughout the 62 miles of scenic shoreline and 12 unique towns and cities that make The Secret Coast so special.

New Eateries

Travelers searching for world-class tacos on the beach can head to The Deck Tacos & Tequila, located in picturesque Pass Christian . Guests are bound to be blown away by crawfish tacos, shrimp quesadillas and specialty margaritas in the summer sun.

. Guests are bound to be blown away by crawfish tacos, shrimp quesadillas and specialty margaritas in the summer sun. Located in the beautiful town of Ocean Springs , The Scratch Kitchen & Bar serves up creative cuisine that'll leave guests' taste buds splendidly surprised, with dishes like Heavenly Fruit Nachos and Sausage Coneys.

, The Scratch Kitchen & Bar serves up creative cuisine that'll leave guests' taste buds splendidly surprised, with dishes like Heavenly Fruit Nachos and Sausage Coneys. For a more casual, laid-back eatery, The Magnolia Diner, in Gulfport , features perfectly crafted mac and cheese, collard green egg rolls, and the crowd-favorite seafood grilled cheese, combining comfort food with the Gulf Coast's best and freshest seafood.

, features perfectly crafted mac and cheese, collard green egg rolls, and the crowd-favorite seafood grilled cheese, combining comfort food with the Gulf Coast's best and freshest seafood. Those with busy itineraries searching for coffee and quick bites can stop by Layla's Coffeehouse and Eatery – a coffee shop brewing the best locally sourced coffees and teas from Coast Roast, along with an extensive menu to match!

The Best of Coastal Mississippi Outdoors

For biking with a breathtaking scenic view of coastal waters and flower gardens, travelers can explore the 15-mile round-trip Live Oaks Bicycle Route that connects the Davis Bayou Area of the Seashore to the town of Ocean Springs .

. Those with a more competitive edge can enjoy South Bethel Trails, a 19-mile trail with differing levels of challenge for any mountain bike rider.

For travelers searching for culture, history and heritage along The Secret Coast, the Historic Pascagoula Bike Trail combines 15 points of interest into an easy-to-ride bike trail, including the Round Island Lighthouse, The Longfellow House and more.

The P.O.W Lake Recreation Area, located within the De Soto National Forest, features a 7-acre lakefront and hiking trail with rustic views and abandoned World War II camps, combining elements of preserved historical landmarks, primitive fishing and more.

At the Tuxachanie Hiking Trail, visitors can explore a 13.8-mile trail that spans longleaf pine-covered ridges, pitcher plant savannas, bald cypress swamps and more – a true preserved, ecosystem wonderland.

Still-to-Come Summer/Fall 2022 Events

To round out a GOAT vacation in Coastal Mississippi, visitors are encouraged to take part in local events, including celebrations featuring regional artwork to annual festivals showcasing local music, food and more.

Travelers to Ocean Springs can see the downtown area in a new light on September 3 , when the region's top potters, painters, sculptors and more will be showing their best creations at the Annual Ocean Springs Artwalk.

can see the downtown area in a new light on , when the region's top potters, painters, sculptors and more will be showing their best creations at the Annual Ocean Springs Artwalk. On September 10-11 , the Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival features a celebration of the region's rich seafood heritage with live entertainment, arts and crafts, family-friendly activities and the best and freshest seafood on The Secret Coast.

, the Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival features a celebration of the region's rich seafood heritage with live entertainment, arts and crafts, family-friendly activities and the best and freshest seafood on The Secret Coast. From September 15 to September 18 , the Annual Mississippi Songwriters' Festival features live music from over 100 national and regional songwriters across the Gulf Coast region – shining a spotlight on the best talents from the area.

, the Annual Mississippi Songwriters' Festival features live music from over 100 national and regional songwriters across the Gulf Coast region – shining a spotlight on the best talents from the area. For families searching for an adventure into Earth's past, the Mississippi Aquarium located in Gulfport , will be presenting Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors until October 2022 , featuring a captivating outdoor exhibit with life-sized dinosaurs, scavenger hunts and a passport through Pangea.

, will be presenting Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors until , featuring a captivating outdoor exhibit with life-sized dinosaurs, scavenger hunts and a passport through Pangea. For an enjoyable yet spooky walk around Bay St Louis , guests can embark upon the Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 30 , featuring real-life bizarre ghost stories and tales of the past, leaving chills and thrills throughout.

"There's still a lot of Summer 2022 yet to explore on The Secret Coast with a vast number of offerings for every traveler," said Judy Young, Executive Director at Coastal Mississippi. "Travelers will enjoy new and refreshed eateries and unique outdoor experiences featuring our rich history and breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as numerous festivals and other events. Our 62 miles of shoreline, including 26 miles of white sand beach, are poised to bring joy and lasting memories for all, but most importantly, guests can feel safe thanks to the Coastal Mississippi promise of Health and Safety, a destination-wide commitment by tourism partners to apply best practices in health and safety and to help visitors make informed choices when planning their visit."

