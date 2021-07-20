The Greeley Company Names Ted Pfeiffer as Vice President of Product Innovation

DANVERS, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greeley Company (Greeley), a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, is pleased to announce that Ted Pfeiffer has been named Vice President Product Innovation. In the newly created position, he will be responsible for strategic development of new products and services to meet growing market demand, as well as steer established education service line offerings for healthcare leaders.

Mr. Pfeiffer has over 25 years of leadership experience driving growth and innovation in the healthcare ecosystem. Prior to joining Greeley, he served as Vice President for a nationally-recognized leader in healthcare strategic business intelligence, analytics, and consulting where he was responsible for strengthening clients' market positioning and growth strategies.

He also previously served as Vice President, Product Management for Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) where he led strategic transformation of the organization's key products, including expansion of its e-learning distribution. He provided revenue growth strategies for several other healthcare consulting firms with a focus on service configuration.

Mr. Pfeiffer received a MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science from Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire.

About The Greeley Company

The Greeley Company (Greeley), a division of The Chartis Group®, is a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging. Headquartered in the Boston area, Greeley has utilized its proven methodology to help organizations improve efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit greeley.com.

About The Chartis Group®

The Chartis Group (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit chartis.com.

