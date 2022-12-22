The Green Health and Wellness Brand Swimming Toward a Healthier Future

Greenfilled Is Using Plankton to Power Healthy Bodies and a Brighter Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are thousands of health and wellness brands worldwide. Many of these companies manufacture supplements that use botanical herbs and minerals to bolster human health. Not so with Greenfilled. The Spain-based health and wellness label uses a unique ingredient, called TetraSOD®, which isn't sourced from plants, but from the ocean.

"Both Greenfilled and TetraSOD® are intimately tied to the ocean," says Enrique Castaño, Greenfilled's COO, "It all comes down to plankton, one of the building blocks of life here on earth. Along with being a major food source for the ocean's ecosystem, plankton is a critical filter that provides 50% of the oxygen for those of us on land. The human health benefits go even further when you take plankton as a supplement, too. That's where TetraSOD® comes into the picture."

TetraSOD® was developed by Greenfilled's parent company, Fitoplancton Marino. The marine biotech company recognized the inherent nutritional value of plankton as a dietary supplement because it contains superoxide dismutase or SOD. SOD is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. This makes it a critical shield against oxidative stress, a factor that can help individuals boost physical performance and age in a healthy manner.

Equipped with this knowledge, the biotech brand began harvesting SOD from marine phytoplankton — a source with as much as 20 times more antioxidants than land-based plants. The plankton is grown on the company's sustainably operated land-based farms rather than extracting it directly from nature to avoid throwing off the delicate oceanic ecosystem.

The result of this sustainable process is TetraSOD®, a potent form of SOD that continues to be used throughout all of Greenfilled's supplements. "From boosting memory to improved performance, Greenfilled is dedicated to improving lives while preserving the environment," says Castaño, "If we can use natural solutions like phytoplankton to boost our health without sacrificing our planet in the process, we can all move toward a healthier future together."

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

