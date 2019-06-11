The Green Organic Dutchman Announces 2019 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"), held in Mississauga, Ontario on June 11, 2019 (the "Meeting").

All of the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2019 (the "Circular") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Shareholders approved the election of all director nominees as follows:



Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast in

Favour (rounded) Brian D. Athaide 13,528,485 326,150 97.65% Jeffrey J. Scott 13,363,648 490,987 96.46% Marc Bertrand 13,304,956 549,679 96.03% Nicholas G. Kirton 13,367,559 487,076 96.48% Dr. Caroline MacCallum 13,525,229 329,407 97.62% Jacques Dessureault 13,518,537 336,098 97.57%

Shareholders also approved the following items of business before the Meeting: (1) the setting of the number of directors of the Company at six; and (2) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by Shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 58,104,937 Common Shares, representing 21.12% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Detailed voting results are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A recording of the Meeting is available on the Company's website at: https://www.tgod.ca/blogs/investor-news/webcast-tgod-agm-2019.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. TGOD also has organic hemp CBD oil operations in Canada, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary HemPoland distributes premium hemp CBD oil in EU. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities across Ontario, Quebec and Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements").

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

