The Green Organic Dutchman Continues to Build Top-Level Management Team with Senior Appointments in Marketing and Compliance

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US:TGODF) is pleased to announce two strategic appointments within its leadership team, with Emily Demeo joining as Marketing Brand Director and Terry Reid joining as Director, Legal and Compliance.

Ms. Demeo most recently led the innovation strategy for Molson Coors Canada, including the long-range pipeline for new and existing brands. She was responsible for Molson's growth plan in Beyond Beer and Non-Alcoholic Segments and established a proven track record for driving innovation within a regulated industry. Prior to Molson, Emily held positions of increasing responsibility at L'Oreal, most recently as Senior Product Manager for Garnier Fructis. She was responsible for developing all aspects of the marketing mix and identified growth opportunities for a globally-recognized marketing organization.

Emily will drive the global TGOD brand by leading the long-term innovation pipeline. This will include development of the edibles strategy, where her beverage industry experience will help drive strategic brand development. As well, she will direct the branded accessories strategy, with the opportunity to build value-added products for the Company's consumers around the world.

"We are pleased to add a Marketing executive of Emily's calibre to the TGOD team," said Andrew Pollock, Vice President of Marketing. "We have received tremendous feedback from consumers about our organic-certified platform, and now Emily will help drive that strategy across a number of verticals. She has a winning track record and a keen understanding of the organic consumer."

Mr. Reid joins TGOD following a successful career at Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he was a key member of both the legal and compliance teams, most recently as Head of Compliance for Canada. In this role, Mr. Reid led the development and implementation of compliance policies and risk management plans to identify and mitigate compliance risks, working extensively with the local business and global counterparts to ensure operational compliance across a global organization. Prior to his role at Teva, Mr. Reid had a successful commercial litigation practice at a reputable Toronto law firm.

"We are thrilled to have Terry join the TGOD Legal team," said Anna Stewart, General Counsel for TGOD. "Terry's deep expertise in regulated industry compliance will be essential as TGOD rapidly expands its business across different and evolving regulatory environments and various product offerings including edibles and beverages."

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical cannabis. The Company carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 170,000 kg of cultivation facilities in Ontario and Quebec and Jamaica.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

