The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results After Market Close on August 13, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) announced today that the Company expects to release its second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer, on August 14, 2019 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and future outlook.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: August 14, 2019 | Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In

Local – Toronto: (+1) 416 764-8688

Toll Free – North America: (+1) 888 390-0546

Conference ID – 37027015

Listen to Webcast

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2045003/C17F2A331332C2718597218C3F00D7C9

Replay Dial-In

Local – Toronto: (+1) 416 764-8677

Toll Free – North America: (+1) 888 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 027015 # [Available until Wednesday, August 21, 2019]

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. TGOD also has organic hemp CBD oil operations in Canada, and through its wholly owned subsidiary HemPoland distributes premium hemp CBD oil in the EU. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.