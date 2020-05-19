The Green Organic Dutchman Inks National Supply Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers

Strengthens TGOD's unique position within the medical market as one of the very few producers of premium certified organic medical cannabis

Strategic relationship provides opportunities for future growth as the Canadian medical market continues to evolve

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has signed a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ ("Shoppers"), a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., making their certified organic medical cannabis products available via the Shoppers online medical cannabis sales platform.

"We're thrilled to partner with Canada's largest pharmacy network, bringing together TGOD's unique expertise in developing high-quality certified organic cannabis products and Shoppers' unmatched national reach," commented Robert Gora, Vice President of Sales at TGOD. "We share their vision of facilitating access to medical cannabis for patients across Canada," added Gora.

Under the terms of the agreement, TGOD will provide Shoppers with a broad portfolio of certified organic medical cannabis products, including its latest 2.0 offering such as Infusers (dissolvable powder), teas and vapes. The agreement is for a three-year term with a renewal clause for an additional two years.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified-organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next‐generation cannabis products such as organic teas, infusers and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017 and December 19, 2019 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT" and "TGOD.WS", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the growth potential of the medical market, statements about the Company's ability to offer certain products, and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward‐looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Related Links

www.tgod.ca

