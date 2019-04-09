The Green Organic Dutchman Receives Global Awards for New Website

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD, US:TGODF) is pleased to announce that its website, TGOD.ca, has been recognized with two prestigious global awards.

TGOD was presented two Horizon Interactive Awards for the TGOD.ca website in the categories of Best Responsive / Mobile Website (Gold) and Best E-commerce Website (Bronze).

"We are thrilled to receive global recognition for our new site," said Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "Having launched in only December 2018, the fact that we are already receiving awards is remarkable. This recognition showcases the importance of not only building a leading digital platform for the cannabis industry, but a platform that competes across all industries."

Since 2002, the Horizon Interactive Awards have recognized the best websites, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications. The competition receives thousands of entries from around the world which are then judged by a panel of industry professionals specializing in advertising, marketing and design to determine which works should be celebrated. Entries are judged based on their design, creativity, technical approach, clarity of message and overall effectiveness.

"These global recognitions provide validation that we have built a scalable best-in-class website that works for patients, organic enthusiasts and investors," said Andrew Pollock, VP of Marketing.

The new TGOD.ca focuses on driving awareness of TGOD's position as Canada's only 100% supplier of certified organic cannabis while facilitating direct medical product purchases with ease for patients providing medical documentation confirming the diagnosis by a health care practitioner. In March, the first group of patients, the Growers' Circle, received access to purchase TGOD's first certified organic cannabis strain through the website and early feedback has been extremely positive. TGOD will be releasing more of its premium organic product in the coming months and the Company will continue to add enhancements and improvements to its website.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

