The Green Organic Dutchman Receives Health Canada Approval to Export Medical Cannabis to Europe

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has received an Export Certificate from Health Canada. This certificate enables TGOD to complete its first shipment of medical cannabis to Germany where it will undergo stability testing, the last step before the Company can commence commercialization in 2021.

"This is an important milestone as we get ready to begin the international shipping of our certified organically grown medical cannabis products. Germany is the first of several markets that we are planning to supply. Other countries that we anticipate shipping to in the future are Australia and Mexico," commented Sean Bovingdon, Interim CEO of TGOD. "We chose to obtain our EU-GMP certification from Germany because of its high standards and its progressive medical cannabis framework," added Bovingdon.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

