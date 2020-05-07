The Green Organic Dutchman Receives Health Canada Licence Amendment for Valleyfield Hybrid Greenhouse

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has received Health Canada's approval for the totality of its main Valleyfield hybrid greenhouse.

With all twenty-four zones now licensed, TGOD has the flexibility to quickly expand its operations at Valleyfield as the market develops. The Company also plans to leverage parts of the newly licensed space to shift a portion of its processing activities currently being handled at Ancaster or intended to be outsourced to third parties in order to optimize costs and production timelines of its 2.0 products. This will accelerate its supply chain timelines and reduce bottlenecks in production of high-demand products such as Infusers and teas.

Designed specifically for organic growing, the facility boasts cutting-edge climate control systems, water recapture networks and LED lighting. As the market develops, TGOD intends to gradually recommence growing operations at Valleyfield which have temporarily been paused.

The licence amendment is valid until June 8, 2021 and is subject to customary terms and conditions.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US‐OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified‐organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next‐generation cannabis products such as organic teas, infusers and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017 and December 19, 2019 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT" and "TGOD.WS", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

