The Green Organic Dutchman secures supply agreement with province of Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF) is pleased to announce that it has secured a cannabis supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation.

"Ontario has the largest population in Canada and is a critical component to TGOD's national recreational rollout," commented Brian Athaide, Director and CEO. "This represents the first of many provincial supply agreements planned for our premium organic product as our domestic facilities near completion and production increases throughout 2019."

TGOD is the largest licensed producer of 100% certified organic cannabis in Canada. TGOD cannabis is certified by ECOCERT, one of the pre-eminent organic certification bodies in the world. Organic cannabis is grown in living soil without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. The result is a cleaner, premium product for Canadian consumers across both medical and recreational uses.

The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") is the only legal retailer of recreational cannabis in Canada's most-populous province. Online sales launched in October 2018. The OCS will also supply cannabis products to licensed private retail stores across the province, set to open in April of this year. The first 25 retailers eligible to apply for cannabis licenses were announced last month.

The agreement with OCS was negotiated jointly between TGOD and its partner, Velvet Management Inc. ("Velvet"). Velvet provides fully integrated sales and distribution capabilities for TGOD's premium cannabis products to provincial liquor and cannabis boards across Canada. Velvet is a new company created by the largest wine distributor in Canada, Philippe Dandurand Wines.

"We look forward to helping TGOD provide its premium organic cannabis to consumers in Ontario, Canada's largest province," said Vianney Aubrecht, President of Velvet. "Organic resonates with consumers. We are proud to have TGOD as our cornerstone supplier for all provinces and territories."

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

