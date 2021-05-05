The Green Room Opens its Third Cannabis Store in Corvallis, Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Green Room announced the grand opening of a third store in Corvallis at 1665 SW 3rd St. The company supports locally grown and harvested products and is dedicated to its customer base by providing 100 percent price matching and quality customer service. For more information, visit https://www.thegreenroomoregon.com/home.

With a vision of bridging the gap between cannabis and the public, Green Room founder looks to make cannabis more accessible while brightening up the entire shopping experience.

Key local employer – Employing more than 40 individuals and buying its products from local growers, the company has developed a scalable business model in the industry. With a focus on quality products, each store is dedicated to providing its customers with the right product for the right situation.

Daniel Lareau, owner, Green Room, said: "We value our customer as an extension of our organization. By opening a third location, we can better serve the community that has grown to know and respect us. Our team is dedicated to finding a solution for all of our customers' needs that include the right product for the situation or occasion. Opening a third store is a dream come true, not only for myself but also our dedicated employees."

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM

The Green Room was founded with a vision of bridging the gap between cannabis and the public. With three locations in Corvallis, OR, the company ensures its customer base has easy access to affordably priced products that are of the highest quality. https://g.page/green-room-south?gm

