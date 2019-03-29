LONGMONT, Colo., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollinators need help and Waldorf schools and communities are taking action. Honey bees, wasps, butterflies, moths and more ... these are a few of the pollinators needed throughout the agricultural and natural world. As part of the Waldorf education centennial celebration and an ongoing mission to create a more sustainable future, schools across the globe are taking action.

Over the course of 2019 and 2020, an estimated 50,000 students in over 160 Waldorf schools across North America will be creating an ecologically green "continental parks system" by planting pollinator gardens and tending bees in backyards, playgrounds, schoolyards and public spaces.

These new green spaces will support biodiversity and create a food-web for native species and wildlife in local communities while helping raise awareness for the plight of the declining honeybee and its importance to the ecosystem.

The GreenBee Wildlife Web initiative is a collaboration between the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America and the Alliance for Public Waldorf Education. Supporters of this collaboration include the Demeter Association Inc., Biodynamic Association, Pollinator Partnership, Y on Earth, Kiss the Ground, Xerces Society, Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary, Collective Eye Films, Turtle Tree Seed and the Children's Screen Time Action Network. Together, these organizations are working to fulfill the three-fold mission to protect and preserve the honeybee, create a more sustainable future for ecology and teach children to be good stewards of the earth.

