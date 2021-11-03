The Greene School Expands with Launch of High School

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greene School, an academic private academy in West Palm Beach, with a reputation for inspiring students, announced today the launch of its new high school. Starting Fall 2022, The Greene School will offer a place to learn, grow and excel for students grade Pre-K through ninth grade. Each subsequent year, the school will add an additional grade level to the Upper School.

Launched in 2016 by philanthropist Jeff Greene and his wife Mei Sze Greene, The Greene School is committed to lifelong learning beyond the acquisition of knowledge. The school, which features a 6:1 student to teacher ratio, is known for its academic strengths as well as its commitment to developing well-rounded, joyful, curious and confident learners.

"My wife and I had a vision for a school right in here in West Palm Beach that would offer the same academic prestige, opportunities, culture, and personalization as the very best schools in the country," said Jeff Greene. "With the phenomenal success of the lower school over the past six years and the support of our students' parents, we know the time is right to create a high school, where we can see our students through to the colleges of their choice."

The new high school will include the following:

In-depth, high-level courses in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences

Advanced Placement and Honors Courses

College Counseling with veteran counselor Joe Blassberg

Project-based learning embedded throughout the curriculum, with core classes engaging students in long-term investigative projects addressing issues affecting the community and the world

Internships and Service Learning

Four-year Purpose, Connection and Meaning (PCM) Seminar consisting of Study Skills, Character Development, Junior Thesis, Senior Internship and more

Artist-in-Residence Program

Student Television Program

Speaker Series

Daily Mindfulness

Athletics (Cross Country, Golf, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, and more)

Healthy, freshly made lunch and snacks served throughout the day

"We are proud to provide an exciting new educational offering that truly meets the needs of Palm Beach County's future leaders," said Dr. Denise Spirou, Head of School, The Greene School. "The addition of the Upper School also benefits our Lower School students who excel in particular subjects by offering them individual classes above their grade level. This will enhance their college-readiness and ensure our Greene School students remain challenged and stimulated."

The Greene School is now accepting applications and is committed to enrolling the most qualified students regardless of financial status. Students are invited to apply for both merit scholarships (academics and arts) and need-based financial aid. To learn more, visit https://greene.school/growing-with-greene/.

About The Greene School

The Greene School, founded in 2016 by philanthropist and real estate developer Jeff Greene and his wife Mei Sze Greene, is a Pre-K through ninth grade private school located on a state-of-the-art campus in West Palm Beach. With a keen focus on lifelong learning that goes beyond academics, The Greene School is committed to educating the whole child by encouraging joyful, curious and confident learners. To enhance college preparedness, The Greene School offers a plethora of curriculum and extra-curricular activities designed to motivate students to analyze situations, make decisions, solve problems, and communicate effectively in a dynamic and ever-evolving world. The Greene School staff, led by Head of School Dr. Denise Spirou and Head of Upper School Jonathan Stellman, is comprised of world-class educators, who are creative and passionate about providing students with a rigorous yet inspiring academic education. Learn more at www.TheGreeneSchool.com.

CONTACT: Melissa Perlman, 561-310-9921, [email protected]

SOURCE The Greene School

Related Links

http://www.thegreeneschool.com

