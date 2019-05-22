The GREENIES™ Brand Highlights Dogs' Debatable Decisions

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs offer us unconditional love. They're master cuddlers and they even make us happier humans. However, if we're being honest, dogs can make some "debatable" decisions, because they don't always know what's best. These questionable choices are at the heart of a new campaign from GREENIES™ Dental Treats.

The new campaign, developed by adam&eveDDB, was created to celebrate the expanding distribution of GREENIES Dental Treats to grocery, drug and other mass retailers. The campaign includes television, print and digital ads, as well as social content. The brand also partnered with celebrity pet parent and television star Mario Lopez and his French bulldog, Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez. Mario took to Instagram to give a humorous look at how a typical day would unfold if Julio was in charge. Hijinks ensued, but Mario got the day back on track, with help from GREENIES Dental Treats.

"As pet parents, we want the best for our pups, but their wide-eyed innocence and impulsiveness can make it difficult to steer them in the right direction," said Olivia Gardner, GREENIES Brand Manager. "Now that GREENIES Dental Treats are available in even more places, it's easier than ever for pet parents to ensure their dogs get what's good for them. Dogs may think they're just getting a tasty treat, but they're actually caring for their oral health."

Veterinarian-recommended GREENIES Dental Treats are the ingenious way pet parents can care for their dog's mouth by giving them a tasty treat, making it easy for pups to do the right thing. The oral care treats clean dogs' teeth by fighting both plaque and tartar buildup, freshen breath and help maintain healthy teeth and gums. They are made with natural ingredients – plus vitamins, minerals and nutrients – and highly soluble ingredients, making them easy to digest.

About the GREENIES™ Brand

The GREENIES™ brand puts the fun back in pet parenting by offering a line of dental treats that are irresistibly tasty and keep your pet healthy and happy day after day. Proudly made in Kansas City since 1996 with quality, natural ingredients – plus vitamins, minerals and nutrients – from around the world, vet-recommended GREENIES™ treats clean teeth by using dogs' natural chewing action to clean the surfaces of their teeth. For more information, visit www.Greenies.com or Facebook.com/Greenies.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, VCA™, Linnaeus and AniCura. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

