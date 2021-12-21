The Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund and Grubhub Provide More Than $4 Million in Grants to Restaurants

CHICAGO and BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grubhub, a leading online food ordering and delivery marketplace, and The Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund, announced the recipients of grants awarded through the All Day Campaign . Over $4 million was awarded to 379 restaurants across the country that have been working hard to survive the pandemic. The grants, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, will help restaurant owners fund indoor and outdoor dining improvements; equipment and technology maintenance and upgrades; marketing and promotion efforts; staff hiring and training; Covid-19 compliance; and infrastructure improvements. This is the third restaurant support program in partnership with Grubhub and The Greg Hill Foundation in the last year.

Restaurants in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, Baltimore and Portland were eligible and encouraged to apply for the grants. After three rounds of review, the Restaurant Strong Fund awarded grants funded by donations from Grubhub's Donate the Change program earlier this year. Through the program, Grubhub and Seamless diners who opt-in can round up their order total and donate the difference, with the company matching eligible donations from Grubhub+ members.

After two rounds of review and a final interview, one restaurant in each of the seven cities were awarded a $50,000 grant. The $50,000 grants were awarded to the restaurants who best showcased the use and overall impact the grant would have on their restaurant, employees and community. Congratulations to;

Baltimore - Sweet Home Jamaica

- Sweet Home Jamaica Boston - Double Chin Restaurant

- Double Chin Restaurant Chicago - Frances' Brunchery

- Frances' Brunchery Denver - Watering Bowl

- Watering Bowl New York City - Pasteur Grill and Noodles

- Pasteur Grill and Noodles Philadelphia - Izlas Latin Cuisine

- Izlas Latin Cuisine Portland - Happy Panda

"We are proud to support these nearly 400 restaurants across the country as they continue to recover from the pandemic and serve their communities," said Adam Wilson, director of restaurant success at Grubhub. "Restaurateurs are incredibly resilient, and while talking with recipients, I heard first-hand how this money would help their businesses – from expansion renovations, to new HVAC systems, and updated equipment and payroll. We're optimistic about the future of the restaurant industry and will continue to do our part to support our partners."

"There is arguably no other sector of the economy that has been more devastated by the effects of the pandemic than restaurants. Yet, they continue to fight on because they are so passionate about their businesses and what they do. The stories shared by every one of these restaurants were heartbreaking, while at the same time inspirational. Thanks to the incredible support of Grubhub, The Greg Hill foundation is delighted to be able to give them a little light at the end of the tunnel, and the means to make it there." Greg Hill - Founder The Greg Hill Foundation.

All of the grant recipients from the All Day Campaign can be found by visiting www.restaurantstrong.org/allday/ .

More information and details about previous grant programs from Grubhub and the Restaurant Strong Fund can be found here and here .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY,NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About The Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund

The Greg Hill Foundation responds to the immediate needs of families that have been touched by tragedy. Since its inception in 2010, the foundation has provided over $15,000,000 in grants to families and individuals in need. The Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund was established in March of 2020. The fund was created to help aid the Hospitality Industry as restaurants closed and employees were left out of work due to Covid-19. The Restaurant Strong Fund provides various grant opportunities available to Restaurant Employees and Restaurant Owners.

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.