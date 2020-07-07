The Grill to End Grilling Loneliness

POINT ROBERTS, Wash., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Can a grill make you a better host? Yes! That's the promise from Yak Grills – the maker of a modern stainless-steel hibachi-style grill designed to inspire social tabletop grilling.

While visiting Japan, Yak Grills founder David Sypniewski discovered yakitori (grilled chicken) – where the skewers are cooked over narrow charcoal grills. He fell in love with the interactive, immersive, and intimate dining style.

Yak Grills - The Modern Hibachi Tabletop Charcoal Grill. 100% Stainless Steel. Yak Grills - The Modern Hibachi Tabletop Charcoal Grill. Crafted to last a lifetime.

"I am ecstatic at the response from home cooks as well as chefs," Sypniewski said. "We're inspiring people to have fun and grill together, and that means ending grilling loneliness for the host, that typically is stuck doing all the cooking alone."

In designing the grill, the best elements of a traditional hibachi, a ceramic grill, and commercial-grade stainless cookware were combined to create "the world's most social grill."

One look at the Yak Grills S400 model and it's clear unlike most tabletop grills, it's elegant, pre-assembled, easy to clean, and designed to last many years. While one can use any type of charcoal, it was designed to use hardwood charcoal logs, for high heat grilling up to 700ºF or medium heat for over 3 hours.

Additional features include:

Crafted from 100% stainless steel, the grill is rust resistant, easy to clean, and dishwasher safe.

A smart design features 9 skewer notches that make easy work of skewers directly over the coals.

A grilling surface of 105 sq. inches (15"x7") is right-sized to feed up to 6 people.

The housing airflow system makes heat management hands-free and grilling can last hours.

The portable size makes traveling with your grill effortless while ensuring tabletops stay cool.

At 15 pounds, the grill is no lightweight and ensures a safe and sturdy grilling experience.

A 5-Year Limited Warranty comes standard for the grill body components.

"It's been a long journey to get every detail just right," said Sypniewski. "I couldn't be more excited to launch on Indiegogo and begin production very soon."

The grill will launch on July 21st on Indiegogo at a 35% reduced price of $129 for early-bird backers.

About Yak Grills The company is on a mission to take outdoor cooking from a solo activity into a shared one. For more information or to reserve an early-bird spot, visit yakgrills.com .

