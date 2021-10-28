The Grinch Seasonal Décor Grows Three Sizes This Holiday Season

Dr. Suess's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has inspired Gemmy Industries' Airblown® Inflatables, yard décor, and more.

The most huggable Airblown® is the Grinch on Present Christmas Inflatable. At nine and a half feet tall it features soft, green fuzzy fabric from head to toe. It is perfect for any holiday event or a fun photo opportunity.

There is even an inflatable for those feeling extra Grinchy this holiday season, with a snarky Grinch holding a wreath that decries "Is it December 26?" . It stands five and half feet tall and lights up with an energy-efficient LED.

Yard Décor

The seasonal décor line for the Grinch has also grown to include holiday statement pieces like a Grinch-shaped topiary tree or a 5 foot ColorMotion Grinch lamp post.

The collection also includes a 36" Grinch Blow Mold and a Grinch LightShow® Projection MotionMosaic™ Hanging Lawn Ornament. The hanging ornament displays a mosaic of Grinch and his trusted companion, Max, icons on any yard or porch.

Animated Décor

Fun for adults and children alike, the Grinch comes to life with Gemmy's animated décor. The life-size animated Grinch is a holiday favorite. At the push of a button it sings and dances to the song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

For more Grinch seasonal décor and retailer information visit www.gemmy.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and more. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram.

TM & © 2021 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

Related Links

http://gemmy.com

