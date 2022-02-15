The Grossman Group Launches New eBook to Help Leaders Tackle "The Great Resignation" of Workers Exiting Their Jobs

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trend of employees quitting jobs is like nothing seen before in history, with record numbers of employees leaving their roles for new opportunities today. No matter the reasons – including a desire for higher pay, better working conditions, or greater flexibility – the pain is real for employers. To quickly stem the tide, many leaders are now looking for fresh options to retain what they view as their company's greatest asset – its people.

Holy Shift: Lead with Heart to Engage and Retain Employees During The Great Resignation

In a new eBook released this month, a prominent Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy – The Grossman Group – examines the problem and offers practical, actionable guidance on how to reverse the disturbing trend, often referred to as "The Great Resignation."

The eBook, Holy Shift: Lead with Heart to Engage and Retain Employees During The Great Resignation, offers fresh insights on leadership for a new era from leading communications consultant David Grossman, CEO and founder of The Grossman Group.

"This unprecedented trend of employees leaving their jobs has many leaders scrambling, and nearly all of our Fortune 500 clients are asking a version of the same question today: 'How do we slow or halt turnover for the workers who remain?'" Grossman said. "This eBook provides leaders the context behind the problem and what we've found to be some of the smartest approaches for addressing it. It enables leaders to continue building the kind of winning employee culture and business results they're striving for now and for years to come."

The eBook draws some of its insights from Grossman's latest leadership book, Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything. One of the biggest takeaways from the book is the importance of Heart First leadership – championing authenticity, empathy and humanity to build a stronger, better business. Grossman argues that Heart First leadership leads to a crucial outcome for business today – better employee engagement and retention.

"From the results I've seen with leaders, a Heart First leadership approach is absolutely helping organizations reverse the trend of employees leaving in droves," Grossman said. "That's because by being a leader unafraid to lead with authenticity, empathy and humanity, you naturally build greater trust, stronger working relationships – and a top-notch culture overall."

The new Holy Shift eBook offers practical tips and guidance for building a stronger culture, one that employees are excited to be part of – and leaves them much fewer reasons to leave. In the book, you'll find advice on topics such as:

· Making a more personal connection to employees so they feel even more valued and appreciated

How to take more time to listen to employees, and get more substantive feedback

How to make the most of employee recognition efforts

The core components that lead to employee engagement

Striking a balance between company goals and employee preferences

Ensuring the business communications team is structured wisely

Workplace policies that help support employees

How manager training and effectiveness can help greatly enhance engagement

Proven communication strategies for improving engagement

To download a free copy of the eBook, go here:

