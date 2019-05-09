NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing awareness about health benefits of groundfish such as cod will lead the market to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. Increasing demand for seafood products from bodybuilders and athletes is driving the groundfish market. Groundfish species are rich in protein, selenium, and phosphorous. In addition, it act as a key source of low-fat protein for muscle building. This will further foster the groundfish market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the groundfish market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing awareness about the health benefits of groundfish such as cod

One of the growth drivers of the global groundfish market is growing awareness about the health benefits of groundfish such as cod. This will drive the consumption of groundfish during the forecast period.

Threat of overfishing

One of the challenges in the growth of the global groundfish market is the threat of overfishing. Due to the gradual increase in awareness about fishing techniques that harm the environment and deplete the fish stock, the growth of commercial fishing is expected to be hindered during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Many retailers across the world are introducing their own brands of seafood products to capitalize on the growing demand for fish and seafood products among the consumers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



