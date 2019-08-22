The Grove Team Joins Wealthfront To Accelerate Self-Driving Money™

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wealthfront and Grove, a financial planning startup, announced that the Grove team will be joining Wealthfront to bolster its efforts to deliver Self-Driving Money™.

"We are so excited to be joining the Wealthfront team and are extremely grateful to our clients, employees, and investors who helped us get to this point," said Chris Hutchins, co-founder and CEO of Grove. "We've always appreciated the role technology and automation can play in scaling quality financial advice. We are dedicated to the vision of Self-Driving Money™ as we believe it will have a huge impact on how people manage their finances."

Wealthfront's Self-Driving Money™ vision will allow clients to optimize every dollar they earn. A client will be able to deposit her paycheck into Wealthfront and technology will handle the rest, ensuring that bills are paid, the right amount of money is in her emergency fund and she is contributing to the most appropriate investment accounts to achieve her specific goals and maintain her lifestyle.

"This is an incredible time for Wealthfront," said Andy Rachleff, co-founder and CEO of Wealthfront. "We've already grown our total client assets this year by nearly 100 percent and are thrilled to add Chris and the Grove team to help us accelerate the development of Self-Driving Money™."

Grove was founded in 2015 by Chris Hutchins and Chris Doyle with the mission to empower people to make great decisions about their money through a combination of human advisors and technology. For more information on Grove please visit hellogrove.com and for information on Wealthfront please visit wealthfront.com.

Disclaimer: This material should not be construed as investment advice. It is not a recommendation of, or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, any particular security, strategy or investment product. Any analysis or discussion of investments, sectors or the market generally are based on current information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that any research or the information provided is accurate or complete. Our views and opinions expressed in any online content are current at the time of publication and are subject to change.

