The Growing Prevalence Of Respiratory Allergies Will Propel The Car Air Purifier Market To More Than $2 Billion By 2026 - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising incidence of allergies is expected to fuel the growth of the car air purifier market in the forecast period. There are many respiratory allergies such as pollen, dust, mold, and pet allergies; these allergies are caused due to contaminated outdoor and indoor air. Car air purifiers will be needed to protect people from contaminated outdoor air when traveling in cars. For instance, according to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a non-profit organization for European clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals, by 2025, 1 in every 3 people in the European Union is expected to be affected by allergies. Thus, the increase in the incidence of respiratory allergies will bolster the demand for car air purifier market.

The global car air purifier market size is expected to grow from $1.23 billion in 2021 to $1.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The global car air purifier market share is expected to reach $2.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Car Air Purifier Market Trends – Antimicrobial Filters

As per the car air purifier market analysis, the introduction of antimicrobial filters is gaining popularity in the car air purifier market. These filters are capable of removing airborne microbes and keep the cabin safe. For instance, in November 2020, Freudenberg Filtration Tech, a Germany-based technology company launched its vehicle cabin air filters. These filters prevent viral airborne aerosols from causing harm and directly filter them from the ambient air and also inactivate the critical virus load by an anti-viral filter media layer.

Safety Concerns A Major Restraint For The Car Air Purifiers Market

Safety concerns with car air purifiers are expected to be a limiting factor for the growth of the car air purifier market during the forecast period, according to our car air purifier outlook. Car air purifiers that feature ionization technology actively produce excess ozone in the process of creating negative ions in the air. These ionizing devices lead to exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including xylenes. According to the EPA, a US executive agency responsible for environmental protection matters, exposure to VOCs is linked to a range of health effects from eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches, loss of coordination, and nausea, to damage to the liver, kidney, and central nervous system, and some organics can cause cancer in animals, and humans.

Car Air Purifier Market Segments

The global car air purifier market is segmented -

By Technology: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic filter By Sales Channels: OEM, Aftermarket By Vehicle Type: Economical, Medium Priced, Luxury

