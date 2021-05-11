The GSV Cup Elite 200 Announced; Startups Will Compete For $1 Million In Prizes

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASU+GSV Summit, the annual education technology conference hosted by GSV Ventures and Arizona State University, announced today the selection of 200 pre-seed and seed education technology startups as finalists in its annual GSV Cup competition. These companies were selected based on rigorous criteria by a panel of 152 esteemed judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies.

The GSV Cup Elite 200 are semifinalists and will compete for $1 million in prizes. They will be invited to pitch at the ASU+GSV Summit live and in person August 9-11, 2021 in San Diego, California. The prizes will consist of $550,000 in non-dilutive capital and $450,000 in Google Cloud credits.

"We believe all people should have equal access to the future through scaled innovations in learning," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures. "As the world moves from a BC to AD reality -- before coronavirus to after disease -- we have arrived at the dawn of the age of digital learning. Given the quantity and quality of this year's applicants, we've doubled the prize package to $1 million in non-dilutive capital and Google Cloud credits. We received more than 700 strong applications, and we're proud to name the 200 semifinalists to the GSV Cup Elite 200."

The second annual GSV Cup is the world's largest pitch competition for "Pre-K to Gray" early stage EdTech startups developing what GSV calls "Weapons of Mass Instruction." These innovative companies provide greater access and participation in education through technologies in early childhood, K-12, higher education, postsecondary education, corporate learning, adult learning and beyond. This year's Elite 200 represent diverse backgrounds and locations:

58% of companies have female founders

44% of companies have founders that identify as people of color

39% of companies are based outside the United States

The GSV Cup is proud to partner with Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures. Applicants were evaluated by the world's leading investors, including Accel, Alexa Fund, Brand Capital International, Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders Circle Capital, Owl Ventures and Reach Capital, among others.

To see the full list of companies selected to the GSV Cup Elite 200 please visit our website .

ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is an annual event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. The 2020 Summit welcomed over 15,000 attendees from more than 135 countries, including leading educators, innovators, investors, strategists, foundation leaders, media, and policy makers across the "Pre-K to Gray" global education and skills sectors. Previous keynote speakers include, President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Common, Justice Sandra Day O' Connor, Richard Branson, John Legend, President Vincente Fox, Gloria Steinem, and Howard Schultz, among others.

SOURCE GSV Ventures